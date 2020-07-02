1657 Bonnie Brae St 2

Amenities

Freshly renovated 1 bedroom apt near Montrose - Property Id: 83731



Spacious and beautifully renovated first floor apartment with new kitchens and bathrooms, freshly landscaped outdoor garden, assigned garage parking, and full use of common areas including an enclosed patio room, and shared washers and dryers.



Located between St. Thomas and Rice Universities, one block sound of Richmond on the corner of Dunlavy and Bonnie Brae St. Near Montrose, South Hampton, and Upper Kirby neighborhoods. Across the street from Ervan Chew Park, down the street from Mandell Park, and just a few blocks south of the Menil, Menil Park, and Rothko Chapel. Walking distance from so many neighborhood favorites such as Revelry on Richmond, Oui Banh Mi, The Patio, Pit Room, and Black Hole Coffee. The new HEB on Dunlavy and the Richmond Post Office are both within a 3 block walk.

