Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:27 AM

1657 Bonnie Brae St 2

1657 Bonnie Brae Street · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Bonnie Brae Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly renovated 1 bedroom apt near Montrose - Property Id: 83731

Spacious and beautifully renovated first floor apartment with new kitchens and bathrooms, freshly landscaped outdoor garden, assigned garage parking, and full use of common areas including an enclosed patio room, and shared washers and dryers.

Located between St. Thomas and Rice Universities, one block sound of Richmond on the corner of Dunlavy and Bonnie Brae St. Near Montrose, South Hampton, and Upper Kirby neighborhoods. Across the street from Ervan Chew Park, down the street from Mandell Park, and just a few blocks south of the Menil, Menil Park, and Rothko Chapel. Walking distance from so many neighborhood favorites such as Revelry on Richmond, Oui Banh Mi, The Patio, Pit Room, and Black Hole Coffee. The new HEB on Dunlavy and the Richmond Post Office are both within a 3 block walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83731
Property Id 83731

(RLNE5622903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have any available units?
1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have?
Some of 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 offers parking.
Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have a pool?
No, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Bonnie Brae St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

