1638 Almond Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home has it all! Located on a cul-de-sac and complete with a pool, 4 bedrooms, 2200 square feet, a study, water softener, and a reverse osmosis system all within 1 story. End your day with the tranquil view of the pool from the comfort of your living room, or go ahead and jump on in. Wait till you see the large master bedroom and upgraded master bathroom! The secondary bedrooms are located away from the master. Easily work from home in the comfort of your dedicated study or home office. All windows have pull down shades and the homeowner is including pool maintenance with this rental. Take a look at the posted walk through video tour. Schedule your showing today!