Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

1638 Almond Brook Lane

1638 Almond Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Almond Brook Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home has it all! Located on a cul-de-sac and complete with a pool, 4 bedrooms, 2200 square feet, a study, water softener, and a reverse osmosis system all within 1 story. End your day with the tranquil view of the pool from the comfort of your living room, or go ahead and jump on in. Wait till you see the large master bedroom and upgraded master bathroom! The secondary bedrooms are located away from the master. Easily work from home in the comfort of your dedicated study or home office. All windows have pull down shades and the homeowner is including pool maintenance with this rental. Take a look at the posted walk through video tour. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have any available units?
1638 Almond Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have?
Some of 1638 Almond Brook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Almond Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Almond Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Almond Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Almond Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Almond Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Almond Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1638 Almond Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1638 Almond Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Almond Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Almond Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

