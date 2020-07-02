All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1631 Wrenwood Lakes

1631 Wrenwood Lakes · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Wrenwood Lakes, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Spectacular water views abound throughout this impeccably maintained & energy efficient lake front home melding European inspired styling w modern luxury & high end finishes. All bedrooms offer en-suite baths. First floor suite features access to the spacious private cobblestone patio overlooking the lake & tranquil fountain. Light filled second story open concept living, dining & kitchen boasts gleaming wood floors, expansive water views & a balcony overlooking the lake. Gourmet kitchen w rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & granite counters w breakfast bar. Flex room/study & powder room conveniently located off kitchen. The expansive master retreat on third floor has breathtaking water views & an impeccably appointed en-suite bath w spacious closet. Laundry is conveniently located between the master & third floor guest suite. Geothermal HVAC. Prestigious gated community is an oasis in the city w walking trails, lakes, pool & dog park. Zoned to Stratford HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have any available units?
1631 Wrenwood Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have?
Some of 1631 Wrenwood Lakes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Wrenwood Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Wrenwood Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Wrenwood Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes offers parking.
Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have a pool?
Yes, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes has a pool.
Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes has accessible units.
Does 1631 Wrenwood Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Wrenwood Lakes has units with dishwashers.

