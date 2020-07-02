1631 Wrenwood Lakes

Amenities

Spectacular water views abound throughout this impeccably maintained & energy efficient lake front home melding European inspired styling w modern luxury & high end finishes. All bedrooms offer en-suite baths. First floor suite features access to the spacious private cobblestone patio overlooking the lake & tranquil fountain. Light filled second story open concept living, dining & kitchen boasts gleaming wood floors, expansive water views & a balcony overlooking the lake. Gourmet kitchen w rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & granite counters w breakfast bar. Flex room/study & powder room conveniently located off kitchen. The expansive master retreat on third floor has breathtaking water views & an impeccably appointed en-suite bath w spacious closet. Laundry is conveniently located between the master & third floor guest suite. Geothermal HVAC. Prestigious gated community is an oasis in the city w walking trails, lakes, pool & dog park. Zoned to Stratford HS.