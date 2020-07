Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Cozy ready to move in 3 bedroom and 2 bath house, fresh interior paint throughout the house. Located in a quiet, highly sought after family friendly neighborhood. Minutes away from Houstons medical center, major universities, shopping centers, downtown, and sports stadiums. The subdivision has multiple playgrounds, a large space for outdoor activities across the house, and a spacious backyard. Front yard maintenance is included!!!