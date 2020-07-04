All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1625 Summer City Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1625 Summer City Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:19 PM

1625 Summer City Drive

1625 Summer City Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1625 Summer City Dr, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot with unique floor plan in new CITY PARK community! Home is located within easy reach of Hwy 288, Just a short drive to the medical center and downtown- Approximately 13-15 min.Home is well appointed with hard wood and tile floors throughout the home. Tastefully upgraded granite counter tops in Kitchen, bathrooms, and shower. All bedrooms have carpet. Home offers a spacious balcony and covered patio to enjoy morning coffee. Home is open and airy with tons of natural light you will love. Community includes multiple parks and walking trials. Split plan perfect for roommates and families. W/D and FRIDGE INCLUDED! NO FRONT YARD maintenance required!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Summer City Drive have any available units?
1625 Summer City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Summer City Drive have?
Some of 1625 Summer City Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Summer City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Summer City Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Summer City Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Summer City Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1625 Summer City Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Summer City Drive offers parking.
Does 1625 Summer City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Summer City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Summer City Drive have a pool?
No, 1625 Summer City Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Summer City Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1625 Summer City Drive has accessible units.
Does 1625 Summer City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Summer City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood
701 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston