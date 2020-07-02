1616 Kipling Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home for anyone looking to live in a single family setting with no shared walls on a beautiful tree lined street in a highly walk-able location, walk 3 blocks to Montrose for tons of restaurants and shops. or 3 blocks to West Alabama for groceries and more! This 2 bed 2 bath home was recently updated and includes all appliances, including new stainless steel refrigerator and washer/ dryer conveniently located in attached garage, wood flooring in all main living area, dining and kitchen. Lots of natural lighting including two large sky lights in main living area. Great balcony off of living area with view of the peaceful and quiet tree lined street and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! This great find wont last long, schedule your appointment today.