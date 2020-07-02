All apartments in Houston
1616 Kipling Street

Location

1616 Kipling Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home for anyone looking to live in a single family setting with no shared walls on a beautiful tree lined street in a highly walk-able location, walk 3 blocks to Montrose for tons of restaurants and shops. or 3 blocks to West Alabama for groceries and more! This 2 bed 2 bath home was recently updated and includes all appliances, including new stainless steel refrigerator and washer/ dryer conveniently located in attached garage, wood flooring in all main living area, dining and kitchen. Lots of natural lighting including two large sky lights in main living area. Great balcony off of living area with view of the peaceful and quiet tree lined street and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! This great find wont last long, schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Kipling Street have any available units?
1616 Kipling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Kipling Street have?
Some of 1616 Kipling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Kipling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Kipling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Kipling Street pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Kipling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1616 Kipling Street offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Kipling Street offers parking.
Does 1616 Kipling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Kipling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Kipling Street have a pool?
No, 1616 Kipling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Kipling Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 Kipling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Kipling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Kipling Street has units with dishwashers.

