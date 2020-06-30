1613 Palcio Real Drive

Amenities
Best deal in the area. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire space. Dream home for someone with allergies! Freshly painted and ready for move-in with upgraded tile, cozy fireplace, relaxing whirlpool tub with a separate shower, modern kitchen, ample room sizes and spacious walk-in closets in the master. Stretch out and enjoy privacy with 3 living areas between the den and formal living down stairs & upstairs game room. Refrigerator and dryer included. Fully-fenced back yard for breezy evenings, all conveniently located minutes from the freeway for easy downtown & Medical Center access.