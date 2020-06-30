1613 Palcio Real Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Best deal in the area. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire space. Dream home for someone with allergies! Freshly painted and ready for move-in with upgraded tile, cozy fireplace, relaxing whirlpool tub with a separate shower, modern kitchen, ample room sizes and spacious walk-in closets in the master. Stretch out and enjoy privacy with 3 living areas between the den and formal living down stairs & upstairs game room. Refrigerator and dryer included. Fully-fenced back yard for breezy evenings, all conveniently located minutes from the freeway for easy downtown & Medical Center access.