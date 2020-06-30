All apartments in Houston
1613 Palcio Real Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:52 PM

1613 Palcio Real Drive

1613 Palcio Real Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Palcio Real Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Best deal in the area. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire space. Dream home for someone with allergies! Freshly painted and ready for move-in with upgraded tile, cozy fireplace, relaxing whirlpool tub with a separate shower, modern kitchen, ample room sizes and spacious walk-in closets in the master. Stretch out and enjoy privacy with 3 living areas between the den and formal living down stairs & upstairs game room. Refrigerator and dryer included. Fully-fenced back yard for breezy evenings, all conveniently located minutes from the freeway for easy downtown & Medical Center access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have any available units?
1613 Palcio Real Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have?
Some of 1613 Palcio Real Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Palcio Real Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Palcio Real Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Palcio Real Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Palcio Real Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Palcio Real Drive offers parking.
Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Palcio Real Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Palcio Real Drive has a pool.
Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Palcio Real Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Palcio Real Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Palcio Real Drive has units with dishwashers.

