1606 Stoney Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE AS A BUTTON! Superb Floorplan Features a Versatile Study/4th Bedroom; Split Bedroom Plan; Open Concept Kit/Brk/Den! Tiled Entry leads to Easy Care Wood-Looking Vinyl Floors in Study, Halls and Den. Study has French Doors, Ceiling Fan, and front yard views. Exquisite Formal Dining Room, Spacious Den has a Vaulted Ceiling, angled Stone Fireplace with Gaslogs, sunny windows to view the Backyard. Gourmet Island Kitchen has Tile Floors, an abundance of white cabinets, granite countertops, designer backsplash, gas range, refrigerator, and wrap around breakfast bar. Enjoy morning coffee in the cozy breakfast room. Master bedroom features high ceilings, plush frieze carpet, ceiling fan, and windows with a view. Garden bath has tile floors, separate whirlpool tub/shower, furniture style vanity with granite, dual sinks,walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms also have frieze carpet, bathroom w tile floors, granite. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.NO SMOKERS.PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.Upfront Location