Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Stoney Park Drive

1606 Stoney Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Stoney Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUTE AS A BUTTON! Superb Floorplan Features a Versatile Study/4th Bedroom; Split Bedroom Plan; Open Concept Kit/Brk/Den! Tiled Entry leads to Easy Care Wood-Looking Vinyl Floors in Study, Halls and Den. Study has French Doors, Ceiling Fan, and front yard views. Exquisite Formal Dining Room, Spacious Den has a Vaulted Ceiling, angled Stone Fireplace with Gaslogs, sunny windows to view the Backyard. Gourmet Island Kitchen has Tile Floors, an abundance of white cabinets, granite countertops, designer backsplash, gas range, refrigerator, and wrap around breakfast bar. Enjoy morning coffee in the cozy breakfast room. Master bedroom features high ceilings, plush frieze carpet, ceiling fan, and windows with a view. Garden bath has tile floors, separate whirlpool tub/shower, furniture style vanity with granite, dual sinks,walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms also have frieze carpet, bathroom w tile floors, granite. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.NO SMOKERS.PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.Upfront Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have any available units?
1606 Stoney Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have?
Some of 1606 Stoney Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Stoney Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Stoney Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Stoney Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 1606 Stoney Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Stoney Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

