1602 Reinerman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated, Beautiful townhome in the all-in Rice Military/Washington Corridor. three-story corner unit full. The open concept of living is a dream. As a coveted corner unit, there is plenty of light throughout a vast layout where an oversized living room. This brick-sided abode with 2-car garage & covered balcony on the second floor. All Bedrooms with en-suite, oversized living room. Washington Corridor has to offer and easy driveable access to Memorial Park, Montrose, Downtown, Heights, Galleria area, I-10, I-45, the 610 loop and more.