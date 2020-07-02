All apartments in Houston
1602 Reinerman Street
1602 Reinerman Street

1602 Reinerman Street
Location

1602 Reinerman Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated, Beautiful townhome in the all-in Rice Military/Washington Corridor. three-story corner unit full. The open concept of living is a dream. As a coveted corner unit, there is plenty of light throughout a vast layout where an oversized living room. This brick-sided abode with 2-car garage & covered balcony on the second floor. All Bedrooms with en-suite, oversized living room. Washington Corridor has to offer and easy driveable access to Memorial Park, Montrose, Downtown, Heights, Galleria area, I-10, I-45, the 610 loop and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Reinerman Street have any available units?
1602 Reinerman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Reinerman Street have?
Some of 1602 Reinerman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Reinerman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Reinerman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Reinerman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Reinerman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1602 Reinerman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Reinerman Street offers parking.
Does 1602 Reinerman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Reinerman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Reinerman Street have a pool?
No, 1602 Reinerman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Reinerman Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 Reinerman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Reinerman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Reinerman Street has units with dishwashers.

