1601 S Shepherd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Great 2-story condo with the perfect location. Walking distance to a variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Large living room with plantation shutters & wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes with stainless fridge and a nice sized pantry. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and great closet space. Laundry is located upstairs, washer/dryer included. Good sized patio off the dining area with a storage shed. Unit comes with two covered parking spaces just outside the patio. Basic cable and water are included. Home did not flood in Harvey. Pets on case by case basis, under 50 lbs.