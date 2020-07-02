All apartments in Houston
1601 S Shepherd Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

1601 S Shepherd Drive

1601 South Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 South Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Great 2-story condo with the perfect location. Walking distance to a variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Large living room with plantation shutters & wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes with stainless fridge and a nice sized pantry. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and great closet space. Laundry is located upstairs, washer/dryer included. Good sized patio off the dining area with a storage shed. Unit comes with two covered parking spaces just outside the patio. Basic cable and water are included. Home did not flood in Harvey. Pets on case by case basis, under 50 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have any available units?
1601 S Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 1601 S Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 S Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 S Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 S Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 S Shepherd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 S Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 S Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 S Shepherd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1601 S Shepherd Drive has accessible units.
Does 1601 S Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 S Shepherd Drive has units with dishwashers.

