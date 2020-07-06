All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 15927 Kenbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15927 Kenbrook Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:00 AM

15927 Kenbrook Drive

15927 Kenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15927 Kenbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have any available units?
15927 Kenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15927 Kenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15927 Kenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15927 Kenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15927 Kenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15927 Kenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15927 Kenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 15927 Kenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 15927 Kenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15927 Kenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15927 Kenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15927 Kenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston