15807 Muskegon

Amenities
NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: BE THE FIRST TO CALL THIS HOME! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property is in a great location close to bush intercontinental airport and the beltway! Home has a welcoming feel to it with an open concept, large living room and dinning room, Very spacious kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, lots of natural lighting, Roomy bedroom, and spacious bathroom. Don't wait apply now!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.