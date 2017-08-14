All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15807 Muskegon

15807 Muskegon Street · No Longer Available
Location

15807 Muskegon Street, Houston, TX 77032
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: BE THE FIRST TO CALL THIS HOME! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property is in a great location close to bush intercontinental airport and the beltway! Home has a welcoming feel to it with an open concept, large living room and dinning room, Very spacious kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, lots of natural lighting, Roomy bedroom, and spacious bathroom. Don't wait apply now!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15807 Muskegon have any available units?
15807 Muskegon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15807 Muskegon currently offering any rent specials?
15807 Muskegon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15807 Muskegon pet-friendly?
No, 15807 Muskegon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15807 Muskegon offer parking?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not offer parking.
Does 15807 Muskegon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15807 Muskegon have a pool?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not have a pool.
Does 15807 Muskegon have accessible units?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not have accessible units.
Does 15807 Muskegon have units with dishwashers?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15807 Muskegon have units with air conditioning?
No, 15807 Muskegon does not have units with air conditioning.

