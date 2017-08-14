15807 Muskegon

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1583

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: BE THE FIRST TO CALL THIS HOME! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This property is in a great location close to bush intercontinental airport and the beltway! Home has a welcoming feel to it with an open concept, large living room and dinning room, Very spacious kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, lots of natural lighting, Roomy bedroom, and spacious bathroom. Don't wait apply now!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.