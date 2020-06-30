15711 Walkwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely Stunning! This Home was completely Remodeled in 2018 with Designer Features - ideal for an Executive and his Family! Island Kitchen is a Culinary Dream featuring gorgeous Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Wine Cooler and Refrigerator too! Custom Cabinets with Built In seating found in multiple rooms. This Home is nestled on a huge lot with mature trees and lush landscaping plus a Swimming Pool. Desirable Memorial Area/ Energy Corridor. Shopping and Restaurants located nearby.