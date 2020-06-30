15711 Walkwood Drive

Amenities
Absolutely Stunning! This Home was completely Remodeled in 2018 with Designer Features - ideal for an Executive and his Family! Island Kitchen is a Culinary Dream featuring gorgeous Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Wine Cooler and Refrigerator too! Custom Cabinets with Built In seating found in multiple rooms. This Home is nestled on a huge lot with mature trees and lush landscaping plus a Swimming Pool. Desirable Memorial Area/ Energy Corridor. Shopping and Restaurants located nearby.