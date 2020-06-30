All apartments in Houston
15711 Walkwood Drive

15711 Walkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15711 Walkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Absolutely Stunning! This Home was completely Remodeled in 2018 with Designer Features - ideal for an Executive and his Family! Island Kitchen is a Culinary Dream featuring gorgeous Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Wine Cooler and Refrigerator too! Custom Cabinets with Built In seating found in multiple rooms. This Home is nestled on a huge lot with mature trees and lush landscaping plus a Swimming Pool. Desirable Memorial Area/ Energy Corridor. Shopping and Restaurants located nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 15711 Walkwood Drive have any available units?
15711 Walkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15711 Walkwood Drive have?
Some of 15711 Walkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15711 Walkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15711 Walkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15711 Walkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15711 Walkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15711 Walkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15711 Walkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 15711 Walkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15711 Walkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15711 Walkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15711 Walkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 15711 Walkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15711 Walkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15711 Walkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15711 Walkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

