All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1561 Scharpe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1561 Scharpe Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:48 PM

1561 Scharpe Street

1561 Scharpe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1561 Scharpe Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This very affordable bungalow is conveniently located just a short drive from University of Houston's Downtown campus and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry, well maintained laminate flooring, laundry room inside home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Formal dining room features an elegant chandelier. Granite counter tops and back-splash. Digital Programmable Thermostat. Easy access to Interstate 45 and 610 Loop. Just a few minutes drive to Downtown Houston with lots of shopping, dining and entertainment venues nearby. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Scharpe Street have any available units?
1561 Scharpe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 Scharpe Street have?
Some of 1561 Scharpe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Scharpe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Scharpe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Scharpe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1561 Scharpe Street offer parking?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1561 Scharpe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Scharpe Street have a pool?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Scharpe Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Scharpe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Scharpe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston