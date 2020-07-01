1561 Scharpe Street

Amenities

This very affordable bungalow is conveniently located just a short drive from University of Houston's Downtown campus and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry, well maintained laminate flooring, laundry room inside home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Formal dining room features an elegant chandelier. Granite counter tops and back-splash. Digital Programmable Thermostat. Easy access to Interstate 45 and 610 Loop. Just a few minutes drive to Downtown Houston with lots of shopping, dining and entertainment venues nearby. Schedule your showing today!!