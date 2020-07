Amenities

hardwood floors

Oak Forest Cottage - Move to Oak Forest where beauty and convenience meet. This charming home is absolutely perfect! Not your average rental . Beautiful original hardwood floors through out. High quality kitchen and bath updates. The low energy bills here are due to energy efficient windows, and top quality insulation. The bedrooms have wardrobe closets that offer maximum space utilization. You will love sitting out in the shady back yard that is fenced and very tranquil.



