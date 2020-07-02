15427 Tadworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

This one has it all!! Backyard has a beautiful fully decked above ground pool. Family Room w/fireplace and rich wood paneling, formal dining, breakfast room w/bay window, wet bar. Open kitchen with granite countertops, under mount sink and stone blacksplash. Master bedroom downstairs with his/her closets. Amazing master tub/shower with foot massage, 4 corner massage, AM/FM & Bluetooth stereo Jacuzzi tub! 3 more bedrooms up w/ a full bath and spacious game room. Large garage with storage unit and workbench, epoxy coated flooring. Great Schools!