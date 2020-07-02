All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

15323 Diana Ln

15323 Diana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15323 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Beautifully remodel mid century home on the upcoming "NEW EXPLORATION GREEN" (visit their website for more information)with amazing views with 4 large trees in the front yard and one large tree in the backyard. The home has been remodeled with cabinetry, granite in all areas, new Flex plumbing throughout home, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new paint, new carpet, new wood/tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, Travertine Patio, Double Pane floors. See it to believe it.This home has been meticulously upgraded to make you feel proud to call this your new home. Schedule your showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15323 Diana Ln have any available units?
15323 Diana Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15323 Diana Ln have?
Some of 15323 Diana Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15323 Diana Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15323 Diana Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15323 Diana Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15323 Diana Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15323 Diana Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15323 Diana Ln offers parking.
Does 15323 Diana Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15323 Diana Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15323 Diana Ln have a pool?
No, 15323 Diana Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15323 Diana Ln have accessible units?
No, 15323 Diana Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15323 Diana Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15323 Diana Ln has units with dishwashers.

