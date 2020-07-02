15323 Diana Ln

Amenities

WOW!!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Beautifully remodel mid century home on the upcoming "NEW EXPLORATION GREEN" (visit their website for more information)with amazing views with 4 large trees in the front yard and one large tree in the backyard. The home has been remodeled with cabinetry, granite in all areas, new Flex plumbing throughout home, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new paint, new carpet, new wood/tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, Travertine Patio, Double Pane floors. See it to believe it.This home has been meticulously upgraded to make you feel proud to call this your new home. Schedule your showing today