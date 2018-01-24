1525 Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it’s totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you’re into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a…..heated argument. (get it?. I’ll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.



___________________________________________________________



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We’re also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We’re free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One- and two-bedroom floor plans



10-foot ceilings



Custom hardwood flooring



Designer carpeting in bedroom suites



Quartz or granite countertop selections



Stainless mosaic or linear travertine backsplash selections Solar shades



Stainless appliance package



Kitchen food prep island



Built-in beverage cooler



Full-size washer & dryer



Spacious en-suite master bath with custom framed mirror Walk-in closets



Walk-in shower



Oversized patio/balcony



Patio/balcony storage closet



Coat closet



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24/7 Athletic Center outfitted with superior cardio theatre, free weights, individual weight machines and Expresso Bikes featuring interactive display board Private massage room available for reservation



Business/social lounge with conversation areas, computer stations and WiFi access Executive conference room



Hospitality lounge with latte & tea bar



Clubroom with epicurean kitchen and comfort seating



Game room with billiards, poker table and bistro seating



Resort-style pool courtyard with sun shelf and entertainment seating Outdoor summer kitchen with grilling area



Fully conditioned corridors with direct access garage parking



24/7 emergency maintenance



Recycling programs available



___________________________________________________________________



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you are tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities “Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!” Listen, we get it. It doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.