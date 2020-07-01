All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15229 Woodforestblvd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:55 PM

15229 Woodforestblvd

15229 Woodforest Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15229 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX 77530

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15229 Woodforestblvd Available 12/09/19 15229 Woodforest Blvd - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1149340?source=marketing

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1016
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central elecric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal

Extras: Come check out this one story property located in an owner-occupied neighborhood and be the next to call it home. This beauty has recently installed floors, fresh paint throughout the home and more! There's a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and lovely french doors to the patio in the fenced backyard. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 roomy baths. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets for storage and additional counter space. One car attached garage, close to Port of Houston, Refineries, and easy commute downtown. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5359315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15229 Woodforestblvd have any available units?
15229 Woodforestblvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15229 Woodforestblvd have?
Some of 15229 Woodforestblvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15229 Woodforestblvd currently offering any rent specials?
15229 Woodforestblvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15229 Woodforestblvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15229 Woodforestblvd is pet friendly.
Does 15229 Woodforestblvd offer parking?
Yes, 15229 Woodforestblvd offers parking.
Does 15229 Woodforestblvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15229 Woodforestblvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15229 Woodforestblvd have a pool?
No, 15229 Woodforestblvd does not have a pool.
Does 15229 Woodforestblvd have accessible units?
No, 15229 Woodforestblvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15229 Woodforestblvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15229 Woodforestblvd has units with dishwashers.

