Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice paradise! This home is located on the cul-de-sac end of the street , right by the water. Very large lot, 3 car parking spaces and beautiful trees around. Don't miss this gorgeous 4/2.5 brick traditional property with a pool in Bay Forest! Updated and ready to move in! This lease to purchase in CCISD is available -just come see it. Lease for 24 months and then purchase at deeply discounted price!