1517 Asbury Street

Luxury Rental in Townhome Community located in the Rice Military Subdivision! Spacious 2 Story Floorplan with gated front door access, private driveway, & attached 2 car garage. On the 1st floor you are greeted by the grand staircase & large open living area with gleaming wood floors & gas fireplace. Half bath conveniently located just off the living space. The gorgeous kitchen is fully updated with gas stove-top, breakfast bar, large eat-in area, solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, & includes all your necessary appliances. Half bath downstairs. 2nd floor boasts a True Master Bedroom with separate sitting area, en-suite bath with vanity, walk-in shower, separate jetted bath tub and huge walk-in closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms just down the hall and a spacious game room. Included washer & dryer are upstairs as well. Private & Fenced patio area is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to plenty to eat and enjoy. Memorial Park only minutes away too! Schedule your showing today!