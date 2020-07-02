All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1517 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1517 Asbury Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 4:30 PM

1517 Asbury Street

1517 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1517 Asbury Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Luxury Rental in Townhome Community located in the Rice Military Subdivision! Spacious 2 Story Floorplan with gated front door access, private driveway, & attached 2 car garage. On the 1st floor you are greeted by the grand staircase & large open living area with gleaming wood floors & gas fireplace. Half bath conveniently located just off the living space. The gorgeous kitchen is fully updated with gas stove-top, breakfast bar, large eat-in area, solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, & includes all your necessary appliances. Half bath downstairs. 2nd floor boasts a True Master Bedroom with separate sitting area, en-suite bath with vanity, walk-in shower, separate jetted bath tub and huge walk-in closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms just down the hall and a spacious game room. Included washer & dryer are upstairs as well. Private & Fenced patio area is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to plenty to eat and enjoy. Memorial Park only minutes away too! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Asbury Street have any available units?
1517 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Asbury Street have?
Some of 1517 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1517 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 1517 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1517 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Asbury Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1517 Asbury Street has accessible units.
Does 1517 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston