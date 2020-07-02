All apartments in Houston
1512 Nantucket Drive
1512 Nantucket Drive

1512 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Nantucket Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning 3 story Townhome with elevator situated the in gated Westhaven Estates community in the heart of the Galleria Area. Plantation shutters, stone and wood floors throughout. Island kitchen features Sub Zero fridge, wine cooler and Wolf stove with Thermador hood. Master retreat boasts sitting area, walk in closets, dual vanities and Jacuzzi tub. Finished attic on 3rd level with full bath and walk in closet. Spacious back patio offers automatic sunshade. Come visit your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
1512 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 1512 Nantucket Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1512 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1512 Nantucket Drive has accessible units.
Does 1512 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Nantucket Drive has units with dishwashers.

