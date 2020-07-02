1510 W 26th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath modern tri-level home in a small gated community offers ground floor living with private bath and fenced patio. Second floor kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, built-wine rack, gas cooktop located in granite island, and peninsula bar seating. Open concept living/dining, built-in bookshelves, and spacious half-bath. Hardwood floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms, and balcony's on every floor. Large master and additional bedroom on third floor. Master bath has double sinks, glass shower, and garden tub. Washer & dryer included and also located on the third floor. Minutes from great eateries, Galleria, and downtown. Easy access to I-610, 290, and I-45 Freeways.