1510 W 26th Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:32 PM

1510 W 26th Street

1510 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 West 26th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath modern tri-level home in a small gated community offers ground floor living with private bath and fenced patio. Second floor kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, built-wine rack, gas cooktop located in granite island, and peninsula bar seating. Open concept living/dining, built-in bookshelves, and spacious half-bath. Hardwood floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms, and balcony's on every floor. Large master and additional bedroom on third floor. Master bath has double sinks, glass shower, and garden tub. Washer & dryer included and also located on the third floor. Minutes from great eateries, Galleria, and downtown. Easy access to I-610, 290, and I-45 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W 26th Street have any available units?
1510 W 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W 26th Street have?
Some of 1510 W 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1510 W 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1510 W 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 W 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1510 W 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 W 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 W 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

