Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled 2 story town home in the heart of Woods on Memorial. This home boast high ceilings, new kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, 2.5 remodeled baths, new flooring, new paint, new roof top deck and so much more. The master retreat features double sinks, new walk in shower, and his and her walk in closets with built ins. . It has lots of windows that allow natural light and an open living area with a wet bar which is great for entertaining. This home is a must see.