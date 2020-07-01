All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14922 Perthshire Road

14922 Perthshire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14922 Perthshire Rd, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit, and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. Ideal family home featuring 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with open living space, high ceilings and large, open windows emitting natural light. Large kitchen area with plenty of counter & cabinet space and stainless steel appliances adjacent to the den with fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious and features a private glass door that overlooks the manicured backyard, large walk-in closet. The secondary rooms are also spacious and have nice closet space, home comes with a washer & dryer and a huge backyard! Zoned to award winning Spring Branch ISD, In the Energy Corridor/Westchase, close to Beltway 8 & 1-10.. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 Perthshire Road have any available units?
14922 Perthshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14922 Perthshire Road have?
Some of 14922 Perthshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14922 Perthshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
14922 Perthshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 Perthshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14922 Perthshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 14922 Perthshire Road offer parking?
No, 14922 Perthshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 14922 Perthshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14922 Perthshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 Perthshire Road have a pool?
No, 14922 Perthshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 14922 Perthshire Road have accessible units?
No, 14922 Perthshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 Perthshire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14922 Perthshire Road does not have units with dishwashers.

