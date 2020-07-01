14922 Perthshire Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit, and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door. Ideal family home featuring 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with open living space, high ceilings and large, open windows emitting natural light. Large kitchen area with plenty of counter & cabinet space and stainless steel appliances adjacent to the den with fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious and features a private glass door that overlooks the manicured backyard, large walk-in closet. The secondary rooms are also spacious and have nice closet space, home comes with a washer & dryer and a huge backyard! Zoned to award winning Spring Branch ISD, In the Energy Corridor/Westchase, close to Beltway 8 & 1-10.. *Pets case by case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income