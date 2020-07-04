All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14711 Barryknoll Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14711 Barryknoll Ln
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

14711 Barryknoll Ln

14711 Barryknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14711 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Barryknoll Ln, Houston, TX - Property Id: 277867

Beautiful townhome that will be ready to move in soon with view to the pool! Gorgeous floors, spacious kitchen, gorgeous tile flooring, and laminate throughout! You will love the beautiful 2 bathrooms with a gorgeous design!
Bedrooms feature laminate flooring and good size bedrooms! Lovely complex!
Property is located in Energy Corridor, Close to City Center, Hersey Park, and just 15 Minutes from Downtown. Schedule your showing today! Won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277867
Property Id 277867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have any available units?
14711 Barryknoll Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 14711 Barryknoll Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14711 Barryknoll Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14711 Barryknoll Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln offer parking?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14711 Barryknoll Ln has a pool.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have accessible units?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14711 Barryknoll Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14711 Barryknoll Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston