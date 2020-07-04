14711 Barryknoll Ln

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Barryknoll Ln, Houston, TX - Property Id: 277867



Beautiful townhome that will be ready to move in soon with view to the pool! Gorgeous floors, spacious kitchen, gorgeous tile flooring, and laminate throughout! You will love the beautiful 2 bathrooms with a gorgeous design!

Bedrooms feature laminate flooring and good size bedrooms! Lovely complex!

Property is located in Energy Corridor, Close to City Center, Hersey Park, and just 15 Minutes from Downtown. Schedule your showing today! Won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277867

Property Id 277867



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820079)