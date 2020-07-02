14474 Summerleaf Lane

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in highly desirable, gated Lakes of Parkway! Dramatic 2 story living with chandelier and staircase. Tile floors on first floor; kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, bar opens to living. Spacious dining room; Large master suite; Master bath has separate tub and shower with double sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs, oversized game room and secondary bedrooms with tons of storage. Townhome has been meticulously taken care of. Minutes to energy corridor. Call to view.