Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14474 Summerleaf Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:44 PM

14474 Summerleaf Lane

14474 Summerleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14474 Summerleaf Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in highly desirable, gated Lakes of Parkway! Dramatic 2 story living with chandelier and staircase. Tile floors on first floor; kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, bar opens to living. Spacious dining room; Large master suite; Master bath has separate tub and shower with double sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs, oversized game room and secondary bedrooms with tons of storage. Townhome has been meticulously taken care of. Minutes to energy corridor. Call to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have any available units?
14474 Summerleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have?
Some of 14474 Summerleaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14474 Summerleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14474 Summerleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14474 Summerleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14474 Summerleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14474 Summerleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14474 Summerleaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 14474 Summerleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 14474 Summerleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14474 Summerleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14474 Summerleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

