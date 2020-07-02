14474 Summerleaf Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful townhome in highly desirable, gated Lakes of Parkway! Dramatic 2 story living with chandelier and staircase. Tile floors on first floor; kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, bar opens to living. Spacious dining room; Large master suite; Master bath has separate tub and shower with double sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs, oversized game room and secondary bedrooms with tons of storage. Townhome has been meticulously taken care of. Minutes to energy corridor. Call to view.