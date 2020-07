Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Well maintained home offers top notch structural details like a custom built home. Sweeping stair case w rod iron railing, Rotunda ceiling, game room, media room, beautiful kitchen w plenty of cabinets & a HUGE granite island. Covered patio & large backyard. No neighbor faces the home from across the street giving you additional privacy. Easy commute to downtown, IAH and other major destinations. No more showings as of 3/3/2020.