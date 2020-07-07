1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage

Enjoy this 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, energy efficient David Weekley corner lot home with abundant natural light and plenty of designer features. First floor bedroom with en suite bathroom has access to private fenced back yard. Convenient mud room with storage. Second floor has a generous kitchen with oversized island ideal for entertaining and breakfast area. Ample living open concept space and dining area with built-in beverage cooler at the bar. Stainless Steel appliances; refrigerator with thrue-the-door feature included. 3Rd floor Master Suite has tall ceilings, spacious master bathroom and big walking closet. Laundry room includes front load washer & dryer. New plantation shutters throughout the home. Neighborhood amenities include gated access & community pool with cabana area. Convenient access to 1-10, 290 and 610 loop and minutes to Memorial Park, Galleria, Downtown, Energy Corridor, Museum District, Memorial City District. Freed park across the street. This home will not last!