All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail

1438 Apsley Manor Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1438 Apsley Manor Trail, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, energy efficient David Weekley corner lot home with abundant natural light and plenty of designer features. First floor bedroom with en suite bathroom has access to private fenced back yard. Convenient mud room with storage. Second floor has a generous kitchen with oversized island ideal for entertaining and breakfast area. Ample living open concept space and dining area with built-in beverage cooler at the bar. Stainless Steel appliances; refrigerator with thrue-the-door feature included. 3Rd floor Master Suite has tall ceilings, spacious master bathroom and big walking closet. Laundry room includes front load washer & dryer. New plantation shutters throughout the home. Neighborhood amenities include gated access & community pool with cabana area. Convenient access to 1-10, 290 and 610 loop and minutes to Memorial Park, Galleria, Downtown, Energy Corridor, Museum District, Memorial City District. Freed park across the street. This home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have any available units?
1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have?
Some of 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail offers parking.
Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail has a pool.
Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail has accessible units.
Does 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Apsley Manor Trl Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston