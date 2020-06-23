All apartments in Houston
14373 Misty Meadow Lane

14373 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14373 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautifully updated and maintained townhome ready for immediate move-in. Spacious open concept floor plan featuring 2 living areas, breakfast nook and formal dining space. Beautiful kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile backsplash. Gorgeous wood staircase leads to the 3 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms updated with granite countertops and have plenty of room for everyone to get ready. Townhome contains its own serene private patio space that is fully fenced and leads to its assigned covered parking spaces. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity to live so close to restaurants and grocery stores and zoned to the highly sought after Spring Branch ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14373 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14373 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14373 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14373 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14373 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane has accessible units.
Does 14373 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14373 Misty Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

