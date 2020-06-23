14373 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautifully updated and maintained townhome ready for immediate move-in. Spacious open concept floor plan featuring 2 living areas, breakfast nook and formal dining space. Beautiful kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile backsplash. Gorgeous wood staircase leads to the 3 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms updated with granite countertops and have plenty of room for everyone to get ready. Townhome contains its own serene private patio space that is fully fenced and leads to its assigned covered parking spaces. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity to live so close to restaurants and grocery stores and zoned to the highly sought after Spring Branch ISD.