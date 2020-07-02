1435 Overhill St

Amenities

Darling Oak Forest home directly across the street from Oak Forest Elementary! This cozy bungalow has been remodeled with refinished hardwoods, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and bathroom with double sinks. The double-pane windows offer great energy efficiency and an abundance of natural light. The flex room is multi-functional for laundry, mudroom, kid's playroom and/or exercise room. The spacious backyard is very private, offers mature trees for wonderful shade and access to the 2 car detached garage. Walk to shopping, dinning, and Starbucks! Schedule your appointment to view this home today! **Owner will entertain selling, if interested inquire**