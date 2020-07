Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

EXQUISITE SITE REMODELED FOR EXECUTIVE. FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOODS, NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN AND BATH, MASTER WITH BUILT-INS PLUS WINDOW SEAT, LIVING-ROOM WITH PICTURE RAILS AND CROWN MOLDINGS. NEW STACK W/D IN MUDROOM. POCKET DOORS TO CUSTOM DINING-ROOM OR EXTRA ROOM. NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY WINDOWS, SPECIAL WIRING PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE.