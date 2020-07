Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Perry townhome in the heart of Midtown. NO CARPET! NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. What better place to live and play? Just minutes from Downtown, Montrose, Medical Center and UH. Walking distance from so many restaurants. Right next to Baldwin Park. Ideal for roommates as it has TWO MASTER BEDROOMS. Updated washer/dryer, NEWER A/C and Energy Efficiency Windows! Plenty of STORAGE space throughout. Look no further!