14129 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

Amazing rare floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Memorial Club! Wonderful laminate flooring downstairs greets you as you step into the cute entryway with closet. Spacious living room with nice lighting looks out to shady courtyard. Open bright kitchen with refrigerator, washer & dryer. Nice breakfast room for your morning muffins & coffee. Separate room opens to patio can be formal dining or cozy den, currently used as a formal dining room. 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Available for immediate move-in! Come see today!