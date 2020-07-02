All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:15 PM

14129 Misty Meadow Lane

14129 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14129 Misty Meadow Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
Amazing rare floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Memorial Club! Wonderful laminate flooring downstairs greets you as you step into the cute entryway with closet. Spacious living room with nice lighting looks out to shady courtyard. Open bright kitchen with refrigerator, washer & dryer. Nice breakfast room for your morning muffins & coffee. Separate room opens to patio can be formal dining or cozy den, currently used as a formal dining room. 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. Available for immediate move-in! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
14129 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have?
Some of 14129 Misty Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14129 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14129 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14129 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14129 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14129 Misty Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

