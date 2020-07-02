14107 Stokesmount Drive

Amenities

Zoned to acclaimed Barbara Bush Elementary, this beautifully updated home in Energy Corridor boasts Soaring Ceilings and fantastic flow from room to room. Great for entertaining groups both large and small, your family will love all the spacious rooms including the screened in back porch, upstairs sun deck and added sunroom. Adjacent to Terry Hershey Hike/Bike Trails, you can easily jump on the trails and feel as though your on vacation. Conveniently located to great shopping, restaurants, and parks. With Hwy 6 and I-10 easily accessible, you can get to all parts in Houston in a timely manner. Location is King, and so is this home. (Home is partially furnished - if needed) Please contact Genevieve Rowland if you are interested in a showing or would like more information, 281-904-7014, genevieve@rowland-properties.com.