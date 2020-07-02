1410 East 36th Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on E 36th & Airline and is a hop away from I-45N & 610, Downtown and the Galleria. This charming cottage style home has an open living/dining and kitchen area. Completely renovated with new paint, granite counters, tile and laminate wood flooring and new tub, sink and toilet in the bathroom. Large backyard, close to the bus line! New landscaping and paved driveway coming soon! *500+ credit score, no evictions/broken leases within 5 years, must make 3x the rent in gross income. **Washer/dryer connections not available** **Vouchers not accepted**