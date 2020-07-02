All apartments in Houston
1410 East 36th Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 4:32 PM

1410 East 36th Street

1410 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 East 36th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on E 36th & Airline and is a hop away from I-45N & 610, Downtown and the Galleria. This charming cottage style home has an open living/dining and kitchen area. Completely renovated with new paint, granite counters, tile and laminate wood flooring and new tub, sink and toilet in the bathroom. Large backyard, close to the bus line! New landscaping and paved driveway coming soon! *500+ credit score, no evictions/broken leases within 5 years, must make 3x the rent in gross income. **Washer/dryer connections not available** **Vouchers not accepted**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 East 36th Street have any available units?
1410 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 East 36th Street have?
Some of 1410 East 36th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 East 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1410 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 1410 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1410 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

