1410 Anita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

AMAZING Townhome, newly renovated throughout. Perfect roommate style upstairs floorplan. Open style beautiful kitchen with large, island, overlooking huge living area. High ceilings. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops. Laminate wood flooring down, throughout staircase. Carpet upstairs. Both bedrooms are extra large, each with their own private bathroom. Walk in closets. Utility closet is upstairs, conveniently located between bedrooms. Lots of natural sunlight. 2- car garage. Great location! Conveniently located to Museum District/ Medical Center. Minutes from Downtown.