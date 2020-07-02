All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 Anita Street

1410 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Anita Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
AMAZING Townhome, newly renovated throughout. Perfect roommate style upstairs floorplan. Open style beautiful kitchen with large, island, overlooking huge living area. High ceilings. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops. Laminate wood flooring down, throughout staircase. Carpet upstairs. Both bedrooms are extra large, each with their own private bathroom. Walk in closets. Utility closet is upstairs, conveniently located between bedrooms. Lots of natural sunlight. 2- car garage. Great location! Conveniently located to Museum District/ Medical Center. Minutes from Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Anita Street have any available units?
1410 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Anita Street have?
Some of 1410 Anita Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1410 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 1410 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Anita Street does not have units with dishwashers.

