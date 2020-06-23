All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 Thompson Street

1404 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Thompson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
This home is turn-key ready for you to move in to enjoy the incredible proximity to I-10, the new LA Fitness, and an array of shops and delicious dining options. Excellent floor plan with HUGE 1st floor room could be used as a media room, office, playroom, or third bedroom. Spacious master br with double walk in closets and beautiful bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and large shower. Gated entry to this town home allows for privacy in a popular area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, full bathrooms attached to all three bedrooms, Bosch full size washer/dryer included in rent, TWO refrigerators, gas cooking, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops throughout, and a fireplace in the living room just in time for the holidays. Mounted TV in living room also included!What are you waiting for? Call for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Thompson Street have any available units?
1404 Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Thompson Street have?
Some of 1404 Thompson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1404 Thompson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Thompson Street offers parking.
Does 1404 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Thompson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 1404 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 1404 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.

