1404 Thompson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room

This home is turn-key ready for you to move in to enjoy the incredible proximity to I-10, the new LA Fitness, and an array of shops and delicious dining options. Excellent floor plan with HUGE 1st floor room could be used as a media room, office, playroom, or third bedroom. Spacious master br with double walk in closets and beautiful bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and large shower. Gated entry to this town home allows for privacy in a popular area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, full bathrooms attached to all three bedrooms, Bosch full size washer/dryer included in rent, TWO refrigerators, gas cooking, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops throughout, and a fireplace in the living room just in time for the holidays. Mounted TV in living room also included!What are you waiting for? Call for a tour today!