1403 Ramada

Beautiful Townhome with two car parking next to University Houston, Clearlake, NASA and within walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. It is furnished or unfurnished. It is available until June 1st, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
