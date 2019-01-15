All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1403 Ramada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1403 Ramada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Ramada

1403 Ramada Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1403 Ramada Dr, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Townhome with two car parking next to University Houston, Clearlake, NASA and within walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. It is furnished or unfurnished. It is available until June 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Ramada have any available units?
1403 Ramada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Ramada have?
Some of 1403 Ramada's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Ramada currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Ramada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Ramada pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Ramada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1403 Ramada offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Ramada offers parking.
Does 1403 Ramada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Ramada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Ramada have a pool?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Ramada have accessible units?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Ramada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Ramada does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston