All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1402 Mckinney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1402 Mckinney St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 AM

1402 Mckinney St

1402 Mckinney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1402 Mckinney Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
valet service
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

_____________________________ Ever wonder what it's like to swim in a pool of luxurious champaign? Or what it's like high-fiving the Greek God Thor? Or out-dueling Chef Morimoto on Iron Chef? What about dunking on LeBron James? What about sleeping in a bed made of marshmallows? You see where I'm trying to take this? I'm comparing what it's like living at this super amazing downtown Houston apartment to all these absurdly cool and mildly impractical things. Trust me, it makes sense. Just message me about it.  

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Gourmet Coffee Bar

Catering Kitchen

Spacious Resident Lounge

Private Media Room

Expansive Balcony Overlooking Discovery Green

Available To Residents For Private Parties

Private Executive Conference Room

High Speed Wi-Fi

Large Display For Presentations

24-Hour Key Fob Access

State-Of-The-Art Pre-Core & Espresso Equipment

Full TV And Media Integration

Licensed Trainers Available Upon Request

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Award Winning Two Story Phoenicia Deli & Grocery Located On Ground Floor

Private Resident Access From One Park Place Lobby

Relax And Enjoy Live Music And Drinks At MKT BAR

Visit The Phoenicia Specialty Foods

24-Hour Concierge

Complimentary Valet For Both Residents And Guests

24-Hour Room Service, Available Through The Four Seasons

Pet Walking And Grooming Services

Drycleaning Dropoff And Pickup

Carwashing And Detailing

Personal Assistants Available

Exclusive Perks And Discounts For Residents

Multi-Level Deck Boasting The Largest Pool In Downtown Houston.

1 Acre Pool With Quarter-Mile Track & Lush Landscaping

Three Gourmet Outdoor Grilling Areas & Fire Pit

High Speed Wi-Fi

Relax In One Of Our Semi-Private Cabanas

Walk To Toyota Center And Minute Maid Park To Enjoy The Championship Teams Of The Houston Astros And The Houston Rockets

5 Minute Walk To The Houston Underground Tunnel System To Area Businesses, Shops And Restaurants

Green Link Transit Systems Runs Every 10-15 Minutes That Can Take You Anywhere In Downtown Houston

12 Acre Park With Over 600 Complimentary Events A Year

McNair Jogging Trail, Kinder Lake & The Grove Restaurant

Public Bark Park

Outdoor Amphitheater And Sound Stage With Live Music

Open Air Dining Area With World Class Restaurants And Cafes

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Mckinney St have any available units?
1402 Mckinney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Mckinney St have?
Some of 1402 Mckinney St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Mckinney St currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Mckinney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Mckinney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Mckinney St is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Mckinney St offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Mckinney St offers parking.
Does 1402 Mckinney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Mckinney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Mckinney St have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Mckinney St has a pool.
Does 1402 Mckinney St have accessible units?
Yes, 1402 Mckinney St has accessible units.
Does 1402 Mckinney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Mckinney St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston