1402 Basswood Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This cute Clear Lake home is nestled on a cul de sac and features open floor plan, tile and hardwood flooring along with large windows that gives rooms natural light.

Fully backed up by Generx standby generator, the house has three bedrooms and two full baths. Minutes away from highway 45, Clear Lake medical center, NASA, Kemah, and Ellington Field. Located 25-30 minutes from downtown and 35 minutes from Galveston. The house is semi furnished, Pets are welcomed but must be approved with a $300 deposit per pet.



