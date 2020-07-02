All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 Basswood Springs Court

1402 Basswood Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Basswood Springs Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This cute Clear Lake home is nestled on a cul de sac and features open floor plan, tile and hardwood flooring along with large windows that gives rooms natural light.
Fully backed up by Generx standby generator, the house has three bedrooms and two full baths. Minutes away from highway 45, Clear Lake medical center, NASA, Kemah, and Ellington Field. Located 25-30 minutes from downtown and 35 minutes from Galveston. The house is semi furnished, Pets are welcomed but must be approved with a $300 deposit per pet.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28218

(RLNE4756458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have any available units?
1402 Basswood Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have?
Some of 1402 Basswood Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Basswood Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Basswood Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Basswood Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Basswood Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Basswood Springs Court offers parking.
Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Basswood Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have a pool?
No, 1402 Basswood Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 1402 Basswood Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Basswood Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Basswood Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

