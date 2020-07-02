All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13910 Holly Lynn Lane

13910 Holly Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13910 Holly Lynn Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1 Story Village Builder's Home with completely renovated kitchen and Covered patio! Landscaping is gorgeous! Tile & Wood Floors. 3rd bedroom could be an office/den! In the heart of the Energy Corridor! 3 car garage! High ceilings & an open floor plan for amazing entertaining! The home features large windows for a light filled home! Master bath has large walk-in closet with built-in custom shelves! Floored attic above the garage! Location, Location, Location in this beautifully Gated Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have any available units?
13910 Holly Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have?
Some of 13910 Holly Lynn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13910 Holly Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13910 Holly Lynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13910 Holly Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane offers parking.
Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane has accessible units.
Does 13910 Holly Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13910 Holly Lynn Lane has units with dishwashers.

