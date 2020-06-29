All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

1376 Studer Street

Location

1376 Studer Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Much care and attention to detail have been give to this lovely home centrally located in a gated community near Downtown, Galleria and Washington Ave night life. It is well-maintained and has upscale finishes throughout. Open floor plan, high ceilings, gorgeous master suite with large custom closet. Kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Downstairs has huge den/game-room for entertaining with a brick patio, second bedroom, full bath and utility space Roomy 2 car garage with storage space. Washer, dryer, fridge and wine fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Studer Street have any available units?
1376 Studer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Studer Street have?
Some of 1376 Studer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Studer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Studer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Studer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Studer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1376 Studer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Studer Street offers parking.
Does 1376 Studer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1376 Studer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Studer Street have a pool?
No, 1376 Studer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Studer Street have accessible units?
No, 1376 Studer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Studer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1376 Studer Street has units with dishwashers.

