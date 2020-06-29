1376 Studer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Much care and attention to detail have been give to this lovely home centrally located in a gated community near Downtown, Galleria and Washington Ave night life. It is well-maintained and has upscale finishes throughout. Open floor plan, high ceilings, gorgeous master suite with large custom closet. Kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Downstairs has huge den/game-room for entertaining with a brick patio, second bedroom, full bath and utility space Roomy 2 car garage with storage space. Washer, dryer, fridge and wine fridge included.