Rent to Own: $ 2,000 Down, $773 monthly payment ($347 home and $426 lot rent). Includes tax and insurance for 5 years.



Cash Price: $ 12,900



*After 5 years you will own the home and just be responsible for the lot rent, currently for $ 426 per month.



3 Beds

2 Baths

Fleetwood (bill of sale only)

14 X 76



Location: 13501 Hooper Rd, Houston, TX 77047



Please call 832-304-9990 to schedule a showing.