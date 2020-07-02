13334 Lake Passage Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 1 story home in a super location, very near to Lake Houston! Home did not flood in Harvey. Stunning Stone and brick front elevation. Updates include. Fresh interior paint, New Carpet, Brand new stainless appliances in kitchen and a wine fridge! New lights, New water heater, two new garage door openers! Home features a large covered porch, high ceilings, Formal Living room, Formal Dinning room with ceramic tile floor, amazing kitchen open to the den and breakfast area, Large rear patio in back yard, and no neighbors behind! Close to shopping & dining. Just a short drive to Beltway 8 and the new 99 Grand parkway. Great schools. This is a must see....