Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13334 Lake Passage Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13334 Lake Passage Lane

13334 Lake Passage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13334 Lake Passage Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1 story home in a super location, very near to Lake Houston! Home did not flood in Harvey. Stunning Stone and brick front elevation. Updates include. Fresh interior paint, New Carpet, Brand new stainless appliances in kitchen and a wine fridge! New lights, New water heater, two new garage door openers! Home features a large covered porch, high ceilings, Formal Living room, Formal Dinning room with ceramic tile floor, amazing kitchen open to the den and breakfast area, Large rear patio in back yard, and no neighbors behind! Close to shopping & dining. Just a short drive to Beltway 8 and the new 99 Grand parkway. Great schools. This is a must see....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have any available units?
13334 Lake Passage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have?
Some of 13334 Lake Passage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13334 Lake Passage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13334 Lake Passage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13334 Lake Passage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13334 Lake Passage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13334 Lake Passage Lane offers parking.
Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13334 Lake Passage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have a pool?
No, 13334 Lake Passage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have accessible units?
No, 13334 Lake Passage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13334 Lake Passage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13334 Lake Passage Lane has units with dishwashers.

