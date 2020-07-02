1331 McIlhenny St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44e5b120a5 ---- You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous newly renovated Midtown Townhouse. Brand new tile and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Modern yet classic master bathroom tub and walk in shower. Wood floors all around the house and carpet in the bedrooms. Open spacious living room with lots of natural light and a fireplace with a newly added half bath. Book your showing today! $0 Security Deposit available with our Preferred Tenant Program Gated Community Stainless Steel Kitchen Washer/Dryer Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
