All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1331 McIlhenny St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1331 McIlhenny St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

1331 McIlhenny St

1331 Mcilhenny Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1331 Mcilhenny Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44e5b120a5 ---- You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous newly renovated Midtown Townhouse. Brand new tile and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Modern yet classic master bathroom tub and walk in shower. Wood floors all around the house and carpet in the bedrooms. Open spacious living room with lots of natural light and a fireplace with a newly added half bath. Book your showing today! $0 Security Deposit available with our Preferred Tenant Program Gated Community Stainless Steel Kitchen Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 McIlhenny St have any available units?
1331 McIlhenny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 McIlhenny St have?
Some of 1331 McIlhenny St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 McIlhenny St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 McIlhenny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 McIlhenny St pet-friendly?
No, 1331 McIlhenny St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1331 McIlhenny St offer parking?
No, 1331 McIlhenny St does not offer parking.
Does 1331 McIlhenny St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 McIlhenny St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 McIlhenny St have a pool?
No, 1331 McIlhenny St does not have a pool.
Does 1331 McIlhenny St have accessible units?
No, 1331 McIlhenny St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 McIlhenny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 McIlhenny St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston