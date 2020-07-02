1331 McIlhenny St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44e5b120a5 ---- You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous newly renovated Midtown Townhouse. Brand new tile and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Modern yet classic master bathroom tub and walk in shower. Wood floors all around the house and carpet in the bedrooms. Open spacious living room with lots of natural light and a fireplace with a newly added half bath. Book your showing today! $0 Security Deposit available with our Preferred Tenant Program Gated Community Stainless Steel Kitchen Washer/Dryer Included