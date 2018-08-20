All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:50 PM

13300 Trail Hollow Drive

13300 Trail Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13300 Trail Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Wonderful home in desirable Georgetown! Great location close to City Center and Memorial City Mall with quick access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Home features a lovely kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring and abundant counter and cabinet space; washer/dryer and refrigerator included! Enjoy a spacious light and bright living room with laminate flooring, french doors with access to the patio and built-in bookcase/storage. Home also offers a breakfast area plus formal dining. Spacious bedrooms! The back patio is great for entertaining. Assigned covered parking space! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have any available units?
13300 Trail Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have?
Some of 13300 Trail Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 Trail Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13300 Trail Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 Trail Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive has accessible units.
Does 13300 Trail Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13300 Trail Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

