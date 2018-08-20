13300 Trail Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Wonderful home in desirable Georgetown! Great location close to City Center and Memorial City Mall with quick access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Home features a lovely kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring and abundant counter and cabinet space; washer/dryer and refrigerator included! Enjoy a spacious light and bright living room with laminate flooring, french doors with access to the patio and built-in bookcase/storage. Home also offers a breakfast area plus formal dining. Spacious bedrooms! The back patio is great for entertaining. Assigned covered parking space! A must see!