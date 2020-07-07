All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:31 AM

1323 Gardenia Drive

1323 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Gardenia Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
garage
Come see this stunning home in Oak Forest. You will fall in love with the easy open floor plan - perfect for entertaining or just everyday living. The fabulous island kitchen, featuring granite countertops & an amazing backsplash, overlooks the living & dining rooms. Beautiful wood floors & fresh paint throughout the entire home along with an abundance of natural light enhances the beauty of this 3 bedroom home. New AC & furnace installed in 2019. Double paned windows for energy efficiency & new water heater installed in 2018, new dishwasher installed in 2020. On the exterior, new gutters, siding & led auto lighting installed in 2018, new fence in 2020. Carport w/driveway gate & covered driveway all the way to the garage. Oversized 1 car garage w/workshop on both sides. Fun sports area in back to keep the kids busy. Zoned to the highly sought after Oak Forest Elementary School. Recently installed sidewalks on Gardenia Dr make it a great walkable neighborhood. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
1323 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 1323 Gardenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 1323 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 1323 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Gardenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 1323 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1323 Gardenia Drive has accessible units.
Does 1323 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

