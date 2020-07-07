1323 Gardenia Drive

Amenities

Come see this stunning home in Oak Forest. You will fall in love with the easy open floor plan - perfect for entertaining or just everyday living. The fabulous island kitchen, featuring granite countertops & an amazing backsplash, overlooks the living & dining rooms. Beautiful wood floors & fresh paint throughout the entire home along with an abundance of natural light enhances the beauty of this 3 bedroom home. New AC & furnace installed in 2019. Double paned windows for energy efficiency & new water heater installed in 2018, new dishwasher installed in 2020. On the exterior, new gutters, siding & led auto lighting installed in 2018, new fence in 2020. Carport w/driveway gate & covered driveway all the way to the garage. Oversized 1 car garage w/workshop on both sides. Fun sports area in back to keep the kids busy. Zoned to the highly sought after Oak Forest Elementary School. Recently installed sidewalks on Gardenia Dr make it a great walkable neighborhood. Don't miss it!