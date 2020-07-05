All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1322 Bobbitt Place Lane

1322 Bobbitt Place Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Bobbitt Place Lane, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Zoned to great Schools!! This beautiful free standing home should be on your "must see" list. Every bedroom has it's own bathroom, Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, stone fireplace with mantel and remote control gas logs, walk-in bar with iron gate, tank-less on demand water heater, balcony on 2nd and 3rd floors, 2 panel doors, auto on/off lights in pantry and closets, covered porch on back patio, green space behind house that is used as a community space in this very quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have any available units?
1322 Bobbitt Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have?
Some of 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Bobbitt Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane offers parking.
Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have a pool?
No, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane has accessible units.
Does 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Bobbitt Place Lane has units with dishwashers.

