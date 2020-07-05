1322 Bobbitt Place Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Zoned to great Schools!! This beautiful free standing home should be on your "must see" list. Every bedroom has it's own bathroom, Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, stone fireplace with mantel and remote control gas logs, walk-in bar with iron gate, tank-less on demand water heater, balcony on 2nd and 3rd floors, 2 panel doors, auto on/off lights in pantry and closets, covered porch on back patio, green space behind house that is used as a community space in this very quiet neighborhood.