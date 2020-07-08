All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13217 Leighton Gardens Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:22 PM

13217 Leighton Gardens Drive

13217 Leighton Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13217 Leighton Gardens Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous luxury home located between the heart of the Energy Corridor & the outstanding Westside of Houston. The location its perfect with everything minutes away. You can practically do anything from dinning out, enjoying fun entertainment, going shopping, doing recreational activities, and more. The luxury home features an elegant stucco exterior, a 8' front door, wood shingles, an outside covered patio with a great landscaping. The interior, you have your chandelier in the middle of a circular stairway. Dark maple wood flooring for the entire first floor, breath taking black counter top for the kitchen, built-in cabinets and shelf in the living room. The 2nd floor you have your master bedroom along with 2 additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of room and shelves for your clothes. You have your standing shower, bathtub, and granite counter tops. On 3rd floor, the last bedroom, and game room. The home its gorgeous all over, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have any available units?
13217 Leighton Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have?
Some of 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13217 Leighton Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive has a pool.
Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13217 Leighton Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston