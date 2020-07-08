13217 Leighton Gardens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous luxury home located between the heart of the Energy Corridor & the outstanding Westside of Houston. The location its perfect with everything minutes away. You can practically do anything from dinning out, enjoying fun entertainment, going shopping, doing recreational activities, and more. The luxury home features an elegant stucco exterior, a 8' front door, wood shingles, an outside covered patio with a great landscaping. The interior, you have your chandelier in the middle of a circular stairway. Dark maple wood flooring for the entire first floor, breath taking black counter top for the kitchen, built-in cabinets and shelf in the living room. The 2nd floor you have your master bedroom along with 2 additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of room and shelves for your clothes. You have your standing shower, bathtub, and granite counter tops. On 3rd floor, the last bedroom, and game room. The home its gorgeous all over, schedule a showing today!